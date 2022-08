(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration got registered a case against a petrol pump owner over the presence of dengue larvae in the premises.

A spokesman for the health department said here on Saturday thathealth teams during surveillance found dengue larvae in the premisesof Urooj petroleum and got registered a case against the owner.