Petrol Pump Owner Fined For Overcharging

Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:54 PM

The district administration Tuesday imposed fine on a petrol pump for overcharging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday imposed fine on a petrol pump for overcharging.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyib directed officials to conduct raids to discourage artificial shortage and sale of petrol on exorbitant prices.

Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar raided at Shahid Petrol Pump and imposed fine on Rs 5000 for making undue profit. Nobody would be allowed to earn undue profit from masses. The sale of petrol would be ensured on recommended prices only.

More Stories From Pakistan

