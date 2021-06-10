UrduPoint.com
Petrol Pump Owner, Guard Injured In Takhtbhai Grenade Attack

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Petrol pump owner, guard injured in Takhtbhai grenade attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The owner of a petrol pump and security guard were injured when their alleged rivals hurled a hand grenade on the pump in Jhandai Bazaar of Takhbhai tehsil on Tuesday.

Police said the pump's owner Shahid, son of Nazir and security guard, Waqib Khan were injured when a hand grenade thrown on the petrol pump exploded.

Police said both the injured were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex adding the reason behind the incident was personal rivalry. The accused escaped the scene while police have started investigating the case.

