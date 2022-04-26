UrduPoint.com

Petrol Pump Owners Fined On Hoarding Diesel

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022

Petrol pump owners fined on hoarding diesel

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 to owners of different petrol pumps for hoarding diesel, during different raids, here.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan inspected different petrol pumps at Ratta-Tibba, 27-Bhatta, Ludden road andKarmpur road.

He imposed fine Rs 60,000 on owners of the pumps as they were not selling diesel despite ample available stock. Assistant Commissioner Mailsi Ghulam Mustufa inspected pumps at Fattehpur and Mailsi city. He also imposed Rs 15,000 on different owners of the petrol pumps. The owners were found hoarding the diesel, said official sources. AC Ghulam Mustafa stated that nobody would be allowed to hoard diesel illegally.

