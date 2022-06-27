Petrol pump sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday sealed a petrol pump for overcharging and less measuring.

On public complaints, district officer industries Rana Waseem Arshad checked measuring scales of more than eleven petrol pumps in the city and found that Mekael petrol pump near Noori Gate was involved in less measuring and overcharging as well.

The petrol pump has been sealed.

Meanwhile, the district officer industries has also checked the rate and weight of 'Roti' at variousrestaurants and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 to three restaurants for selling low weight roti.