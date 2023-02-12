Petrol pump sealed for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz sealed Jinnah Petroleum, Begowala Road on the charge of overcharging.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, the AC Sambrial visited various petrol pumps and checked the scale and stock of petroleum.

During checking, Jinnah Petroleum, Begowala Road was found guilty ofcharging more than the prescribed rates. The AC sealed the petrol pump.