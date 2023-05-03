Petrol pump sealed for overcharging

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed a petrol pump near Saggu, Bannu road on charges of overcharging and irregularities in scale.

The district administration took action after receiving public complaints against the petrol pumps involved in overcharging.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad received complaints that the Al-Noor Filling Station on main Bannu road near Saguu was selling petrol at higher rates than fixed by the OGRA.

The assistant commissioner, along with Tehsildar Dera Sajid Saleem, inspected the filling station and sealed it.

Besides, a fine of Rs 200,000 was also imposed on the said pump.

The assistant commissioner said the officers of the district administration would continue their operations, and strict action would be taken against the pumps that do not meet the standards and sell petrol at higher prices.

He warned that the petrol pumps found involved in manipulating the price of petrol or scales would not only be sealed and heavily fined but legal action would be taken against them. The licenses of such petrol pumps would also be cancelled, he added.

He also appealed to the citizens to identify the petrol pumps selling petrol at high rates and low gauges so that they could be held accountable.