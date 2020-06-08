Petrol pump sealed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed a petrol pump on overcharging and less measuring on Monday.

On public complaints, Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari raided thepetrol pump which was selling petrol on high rates. To which, he sealed the petrol pump.

He also checked other petrol pumps in the city besides availability of fuel.