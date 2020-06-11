Petrol pump sealed over stocking of petrol

District administration have sealed a petrol pump involved in illegal stocking of petrol here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration have sealed a petrol pump involved in illegal stocking of petrol here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the district officers have started strict monitoring of petrol pumps.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Mubeen Ahsan conducted raids at various locations and found Almumtaz petroleum service involved in stocking of petrol.

Case has been registered against the petrol pump owner while the pump has been sealed.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Muhammad Mubeen Ahsan said that illegal stocking of petrol would not be tolerated adding that the involved persons would be treated with iron hands.