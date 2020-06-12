UrduPoint.com
Petrol Pump Sealed Over Stocking Of Petrol

Fri 12th June 2020

The Assistant Commissioner (AC), Umar Daraz Gondal here on Thursday sealed a petrol pump involved in illegal stocking of petrol

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The Assistant Commissioner (AC), Umar Daraz Gondal here on Thursday sealed a petrol pump involved in illegal stocking of petrol .

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, the AC conducted raids at various locations and found Attock petroleum service involved in stocking of petrol.

Case has been registered against the petrol pump manager in cant police station while the pump has been sealed. Meanwhile the AC also sealed four petrol agencies for illegal selling petrol at exorbitant prices.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Daraz said that illegal stocking of petrol would not be tolerated adding that the involved persons would be dealt according to law.

