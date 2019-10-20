UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrol Pump To Be Sealed For Short Measuring

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :District Officer Industries prices, Weights and Measures Muzafar Hussain Ansari said strict action would be taken against petrol pumps involved in short measuring and cheating general public.

According to a handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relation here on Sunday, the district officer made it clear that such filling stations would be sealed without any delay.

He directed the petrol pumps to ensure provision of petrol according to standard scales.

He said a comprehensive campaign had been launched to check the quantity and quality of fuel being sold in the petrol pumps.

Muzafar said law was being implemented and notices would be served to the petrol pumps who were found in illegal practices.

More Stories From Pakistan

