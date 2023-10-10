Petrol Pump,fuel Agencies Fined
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A petrol pump and two mini diesel agencies were fined over violation in Shahpur
tehsil here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various
petrol pumps and mini fuel agencies in Shahpur areas and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on
Maher petroleum Jhawrian and Rs 5,000 each fine on others.
Meanwhile, she also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on three shops over encroachments
in Shahpur under anti-encroachment drive in the district.