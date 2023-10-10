Open Menu

Petrol Pump,fuel Agencies Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Petrol Pump,fuel agencies fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A petrol pump and two mini diesel agencies were fined over violation in Shahpur

tehsil here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various

petrol pumps and mini fuel agencies in Shahpur areas and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on

Maher petroleum Jhawrian and Rs 5,000 each fine on others.

Meanwhile, she also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on three shops over encroachments

in Shahpur under anti-encroachment drive in the district.

