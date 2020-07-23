Petrol pumps allowed to operate 24/7

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho Thursday issued new business timings for petrol stations and bakeries throughout the district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho Thursday issued new business timings for petrol stations and bakeries throughout the district.

According to a handout issued by information office, as per directives of the Sindh Home Department the DC has allowed petrol pumps to operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week while bakeries would open from 6:00 a.m to 10:00 pm.