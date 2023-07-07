Open Menu

Petrol Pumps Bound To Follow 'No Helmet-No Fuel' Policy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The petrol filling station has been directed to follow 'No Helmet-No Fuel' policy by the district administration.

According to a notification issued by district administration here on Friday, the management of all petrol pumps have been directed to strictly follow the instruction in this regard.

Assistant Commissioners and Civil Defense Officers have been directed to get implement the instruction by the petrol pumps admin.

The petrol pump admin has been further directed to display banners at prominent places for the awareness of motorcyclists.

