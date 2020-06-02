UrduPoint.com
Petrol Pumps Checks In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Katling Kamran Khan inspected various petrol pumps in Tehsil Katling here on Tuesday.

He inspected while petrol was not found in most of the petrol pumps and the managers said that there was no supply from the main depot so the delivery of petrol would be started till this evening on which the Assistant Commissioner issued instructions to the managers that profiteering and strict legal action will be taken against the hoarders.

The Assistant Commissioner checked the weight of the bread and sealed a bakery at low weight. Further, the Assistant Commissioner procured 11 tons of wheat for the government and sent it to the food Department.

