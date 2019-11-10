Petrol pumps closure; administration arrests owners

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::District administration here Sunday arrested owners of several petrol pumps over profiteering and staging illegal protest, spokesman said.

According to details, All Petrol Pumps Association (APPA) has been called for strike from November 8 and entire petrol pumps situated in the district have been closed from Friday causing massive shortage of fuel.

The district administration warned owners of petrol pumps for selling petrol on government decided rates; however APPA has refused government price list and called for closure of pumps.

Due to said, people confronted traveling problems besides difficulties in traffic matters witnessed in the area.