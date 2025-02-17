Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting of the District Petrol Pumps Committee to review the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for petrol pumps.

Two cases were approved after fulfilling the required criteria. He emphasized timely processing of NOCs with transparency, following Punjab government directives. Assistant Commissioner (HR) Habiba Bilal, along with representatives from Civil Defence, Traffic Police, Rescue 1122, and other officials, attended the session.

He instructed all relevant departments to ensure the timely processing of NOCs while maintaining transparency and merit. Applicants must promptly submit official dues and documents to authorities for approval, he added.