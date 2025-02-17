Petrol Pumps Committee Reviews NOC Process
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:01 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting of the District Petrol Pumps Committee to review the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for petrol pumps.
Two cases were approved after fulfilling the required criteria. He emphasized timely processing of NOCs with transparency, following Punjab government directives. Assistant Commissioner (HR) Habiba Bilal, along with representatives from Civil Defence, Traffic Police, Rescue 1122, and other officials, attended the session.
Two cases were presented and approved after meeting the required criteria. Deputy Commissioner Virk emphasized that committee meetings are being held regularly, and petrol pump permits will be issued on a priority basis, following Punjab government directives.
He instructed all relevant departments to ensure the timely processing of NOCs while maintaining transparency and merit. Applicants must promptly submit official dues and documents to authorities for approval, he added.
