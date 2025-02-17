Open Menu

Petrol Pumps Committee Reviews NOC Process

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting of the District Petrol Pumps Committee to review the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for petrol pumps

Two cases were presented and approved after meeting the required criteria. Deputy Commissioner Virk emphasized that committee meetings are being held regularly, and petrol pump permits will be issued on a priority basis, following Punjab government directives.

He instructed all relevant departments to ensure the timely processing of NOCs while maintaining transparency and merit. Applicants must promptly submit official dues and documents to authorities for approval, he added.

