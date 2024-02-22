Petrol Pumps Fined For Faulty Scale, Overcharging In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Allah Noor on Thursday visited various petrol pumps and checked the gauge and rates of the fuel.
According to the district administration, the surprise visit was made following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad as part of an ongoing crackdown against profiteers to extend relief to citizens.
During inspection, the inspection team fined owners of different filling stations over violations relating to scale for the provision of fuel and overcharging consumers.
Later, the assistant commissioner also visited different basic health units (BHUs), educational institutions and Patwarkhanas and inspected the facilities being extended to the people.
APP/akt
