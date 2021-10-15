Petrol pumps fined for measuring less

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Omar Sarwar inspected different petrol pumps and imposed fine on the management for measuring less and overcharging in the city here on Friday.

According to official sources, the AC checked the scales and rate lists of various petrol pumps of Multan Road, the city and its environs and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on various petrol pumps.