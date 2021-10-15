UrduPoint.com

Petrol Pumps Fined For Measuring Less

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:06 PM

Petrol pumps fined for measuring less

Assistant Commissioner Omar Sarwar inspected different petrol pumps and imposed fine on the management for measuring less and overcharging in the city here on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Omar Sarwar inspected different petrol pumps and imposed fine on the management for measuring less and overcharging in the city here on Friday.

According to official sources, the AC checked the scales and rate lists of various petrol pumps of Multan Road, the city and its environs and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on various petrol pumps.

Related Topics

Multan Petrol Fine Road

Recent Stories

Special desk for vaccination of 12-18 year age gro ..

Special desk for vaccination of 12-18 year age group

2 minutes ago
 12 wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

12 wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

2 minutes ago
 ATC indicts 5 policemen in Osama Satti murder case ..

ATC indicts 5 policemen in Osama Satti murder case

2 minutes ago
 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 set to commence amid ..

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 set to commence amid huge anticipation

5 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates 35th lifestyle furniture exhi ..

Governor inaugurates 35th lifestyle furniture exhibition

5 minutes ago
 DC inspects online digital 'girdawari' process

DC inspects online digital 'girdawari' process

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.