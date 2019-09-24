UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrol Pumps Fined For Overcharging Petroleum Products

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:50 PM

Petrol pumps fined for overcharging petroleum products

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad rural taluka, Surhan Abro on Tuesday conducted raids on different petrol pumps and imposed fine of Rs. 4,10,000 on overcharging of the petroleum products.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ms.

Ayesha Abro, the Assistant Commissioner conducted surprise raids on Khyber petrol pump, Farhan petrol pump, Zulfiqar petrol pump, New Sarhad Miran Shah petrol pump, Ali Rehmat Waziristan and other petrol pumps and found them charging the prices of petroleum products higher than fixed by the government and imposed fine of Rs. 4,10,000.

Surhan Abro warned them if they would found involved in that practice in future they will be sent behind bars. He also directed them to plant trees in premises of their pumps.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

7 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

6 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.