Petrol pumps fined for overcharging petroleum products

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad rural taluka, Surhan Abro on Tuesday conducted raids on different petrol pumps and imposed fine of Rs. 4,10,000 on overcharging of the petroleum products.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ms.

Ayesha Abro, the Assistant Commissioner conducted surprise raids on Khyber petrol pump, Farhan petrol pump, Zulfiqar petrol pump, New Sarhad Miran Shah petrol pump, Ali Rehmat Waziristan and other petrol pumps and found them charging the prices of petroleum products higher than fixed by the government and imposed fine of Rs. 4,10,000.

Surhan Abro warned them if they would found involved in that practice in future they will be sent behind bars. He also directed them to plant trees in premises of their pumps.