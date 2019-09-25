Petrol pumps fined for overcharging petroleum products

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Taluka Surhan Abro on Tuesday conducted raids on different petrol pumps and imposed fine of Rs 410,000 for overcharging.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ms Ayesha Abro, the assistant commissioner conducted surprise raids on Khyber Petrol Pump, Farhan Petrol Pump, Zulfiqar Petrol Pump, New Sarhad Miran Shah Petrol Pump, Ali Rehmat Waziristan and other petrol pumps and found them charging the prices of petroleum products higher than fixed by the government and imposed fine of Rs.

4,10,000.

Surhan Abro warned that if found involved in the illegal practice, they would be sent behind bars and also directed them to plant trees in the premises of their pumps.