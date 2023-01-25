UrduPoint.com

Petrol Pumps Fined For Overcharging, Profiteering In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Petrol pumps fined for overcharging, profiteering in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera, Mohammad Qaisar Khan, a major crackdown was launched on profiteers in the district.

All local magistrates were instructed to carry out regular inspections on shops, superstores, and petrol pumps across the district.

Following the instructions, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar inspected various petrol pumps to ensure the implementation of prices of petroleum products. As per details, various petrol pumps were sealed in raids carried out by the assistant commissioner.

During the inspection, heavy fines were imposed on the owners of petrol pumps for overcharging and profiteering, and strict warnings were issued to the violators to desist from violating the government orders otherwise stricter legal action would be taken.

Related Topics

Petrol From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

6 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

52 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs En ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Dr ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities ..

Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.