Petrol pumps fined for overcharging, profiteering in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera, Mohammad Qaisar Khan, a major crackdown was launched on profiteers in the district.

All local magistrates were instructed to carry out regular inspections on shops, superstores, and petrol pumps across the district.

Following the instructions, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar inspected various petrol pumps to ensure the implementation of prices of petroleum products. As per details, various petrol pumps were sealed in raids carried out by the assistant commissioner.

During the inspection, heavy fines were imposed on the owners of petrol pumps for overcharging and profiteering, and strict warnings were issued to the violators to desist from violating the government orders otherwise stricter legal action would be taken.