Petrol pumps fined in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The local administration Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on different petrol pumps in Kahuta for selling less fuel to people in violation of the weight and measurements laws.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner, Rabia Siyal conducted surprise inspection of petrol pumps in different areas of the city and imposed fines amounting to Rs 30,000 for irregularities in scale.

She directed the petrol pump owners to ensure accurate measuring and compliance with the laws failing which stern action would be taken against the violators. She directed to improve sanitation arrangements to eradicate dengue larvae.