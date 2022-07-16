Petrol pumps imposed Rs 80,000 fine

The tehsil administration imposed Rs 80,000 fine on various petrol pumps on Saturday for overcharging consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration imposed Rs 80,000 fine on various petrol pumps on Saturday for overcharging consumers.

Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan checked various petrol pumps and imposed fine on those overcharging consumers.

He warned that stern legal action would be initiated against the filling station owners if they found selling petroleum prices on more than the fixed rates.