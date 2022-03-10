Petrol pumps land to be auctioned on March 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The district government would auction land of different petrol pumps for lease here on Monday, March 14, 2022.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that the petrol pumps were situated at prime locations in the city while the land auction would be held at the DC Office at 12 noon on Monday.

He said that the lease would be auctioned for the land of Plot No 2, 3, 4 and 4 inside General Bus Stand Tehsil City, land of a petrol pump near former MS Khwaja & Co and former Lyallpur Motors inside General Bus Stand and land of former Faisal Petroleum Chak No.124-JB, tehsil City.

More information in this regard can be obtained through 041-9200205 and 041-9220306, he added.