Petrol pumps monitoring process tightened

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :District Officer Industries Rashida Batool has said the monitoring process of petrol pumps has been tightened to ensure supply of petroleum products according to demand in the district.

She said here on Sunday that during the last few days, 33 petrol pumps were checked and 32 of them were found supplying the commodity at the fixed rates.

The district officer said that Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, and the assistant commissioners conducted checking of petrol pumps to protect citizens from artificial shortage of petroleum products.

He said that during the checking, the stock of only one petrol pump was found to be dry, on which the concerned oil marketing company had been informed in writing and directed to supply as per future demand.