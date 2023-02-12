UrduPoint.com

Petrol Pumps Monitoring Process Tightened

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Petrol pumps monitoring process tightened

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :District Officer Industries Rashida Batool has said the monitoring process of petrol pumps has been tightened to ensure supply of petroleum products according to demand in the district.

She said here on Sunday that during the last few days, 33 petrol pumps were checked and 32 of them were found supplying the commodity at the fixed rates.

The district officer said that Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, and the assistant commissioners conducted checking of petrol pumps to protect citizens from artificial shortage of petroleum products.

He said that during the checking, the stock of only one petrol pump was found to be dry, on which the concerned oil marketing company had been informed in writing and directed to supply as per future demand.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Company Oil Sunday From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

8 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

17 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

18 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.