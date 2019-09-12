UrduPoint.com
Petrol Pump's Owner Deprived Of Cash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Petrol pump's owner deprived of cash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Some unknown armed bandits robbed a petrol pump by taking away cash of Rs 45000 and two mobile phones from its owner on gunpoint at Dup near Tehsil Tampoo area of Nasirabad district on Thursday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers entered the Nechari petrol pump and took away cash and mobile phones from the owner of petrol pump Abdul Hameed at gunpoint.

Police on information registered a case and started investigation.

