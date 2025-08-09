Petrol pumps sealed for defying official scale in Mirpur, AJK

The State Industries & Labour Department's surprise checking team here on Friday sealed several petrol pumps for supplying a lesser quantity of the petroleum products as against the official scale in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The State Industries & Labour Department's surprise checking team here on Friday sealed several petrol pumps for supplying a lesser quantity of the petroleum products as against the official scale in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), it was officially said.

On the special directives of the AJK Secretary of Industries and Labour Welfare, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, the surprise checking team comprising Assistant Chief Inspector of Firearms Raja Waseem Afzal and Inspector of Instruments and Measurements Ijaz Ahmed conducted surprise raids at all the petrol pumps on Mirpur Kotli Road. During the inspection, the petrol pump scales were checked.

The petrol pumps with nozzles found supplying lesser quantities of diesel and petrol were sealed and heavily fined on the spot, a spokesman of the department said.

The convicted petrol pump owners were instructed to get their scales corrected or be ready to face the music since the sealed nozzles would not be opened under any circumstances, the spokesman said.

He further said that the supply of petroleum products in lesser quantity than the officially fixed scale was a serious crime against which strict action will be taken as per government instructions, and petrol pumps repeatedly violating the rules could be completely sealed, the spokesman warned.

The spokesman further warned that cases would be registered against the accused owners, besides making their arrests. "Daily checking is being carried out of the flammable substances and instruments by the State Industries/Measurements Department in this regard," he warned, adding that necessary directives have been given to all the holders of petroleum products across the district to keep their scales correct under the prevailing law.

