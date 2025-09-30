Petrol Pumps Sealed In Dera For Shortage Of Meters
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam Khattak has taken strict action against petrol pumps in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday for the shortage of meters and poor supply of petrol.
Based on public complaints, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arsalan and Tehsildar Dera inspected petrol pumps near Bab Dera and found several irregularities.
The team found that several petrol pumps were operating without meters and had a poor supply of petrol.
As a result, five petrol pumps were sealed and heavy fines were imposed on them.
Public and social circles have praised the Commissioner for taking immediate action on public complaints.
They have expressed hope that the actions against petrol pumps will continue under the leadership of AC, ensuring that citizens receive quality services and are protected from exploitation.
The district administration's efforts reflect its commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in the petroleum sector. By taking strict action against violators, the administration aims to ensure that petrol pumps operate fairly and provide quality services to the public.
