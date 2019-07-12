Petrol pumps told to update fire safety arrangements

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :District Officer Civil Defence Fatima Khan Friday challaned a petrol pump in the city and issued a warning for updating fire safety arrangements or be ready to face legal action.

Al-Badar petroleum Service at Sewra Chowk was challaned under fire rules after officer found fire safety arrangements there inadequate.

The petrol pump owner was also asked to produce petroleum licence within the next 24 hours to avoid further action under the petroleum act.

It may be noted that Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak had taken notice of media reports regarding inadequate fire fighting equipment at petrol pumps and had directed civil defence to take action.