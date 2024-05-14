Petrol pumps warned against overcharging, faulty gauge

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi Tuesday visited petrol pumps at Multan Road and checked gauge and rates of the fuel.

According to the district administration, inspections were being carried out in line with directives of the provincial government to extend relief to citizens by ensuring commodities at officially prescribed rates.

The owners of the filling stations were directed to ensure availability of all required documents of their business besides implementing the prices of petroleum products which have been notified by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority(OGRA).

He warned management of those pumps against tampering with scale for provision of fuel and overcharging. The AC said that legal action would be taken against those found involved in malpractices.

Later, he also checked prices and quality of food commodities at market and directed shopkeepers to display the officially notified price list at prominent places and sell food items accordingly.