Petrol pump,shops sealed

Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:35 PM

The assistant commissioner Sammundri sealed a petrol pump and two shops over various law violations on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The assistant commissioner Sammundri sealed a petrol pump and two shops over various law violations on Monday.

In a statement issued here, a spokesman for the district administration said that AC Faisal Sultan checked various shops and sealed Muhammad Ali Petroleum running without a NOC in Chak No 210-GB.

A case was registered against its owner.

Meanwhile, the AC found illegal sale of petrol on two shops, including Hasnain MotorbikeShowroom Adda Khiddarwala and Behzad Oil Traders Adda Zafar Chowk.

