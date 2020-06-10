UrduPoint.com
Petrol Pump,shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:31 PM

The district administration sealed a petrol pump,shops and imposed fine on six persons over violations of SOP's enforced to prevent spread of coronavirus

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed a petrol pump,shops and imposed fine on six persons over violations of SOP's enforced to prevent spread of coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday,Assistant Commissioner Kasur Anam Zaid along with his team inspected various areas in the city and sealed a petrol pump, electronics shop, spare parts shops and several other retail outlets for ignoring proper implementation of SOPs.

The team imposed fine amounting to thousands of rupees upon six persons for not wearing masks in Kasuri bazar ,Khaddian.

