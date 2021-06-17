UrduPoint.com
Petrol Shop Gutted, Two Injured

Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:39 PM

Petrol shop gutted, two injured

Two people received burns when a fire broke out in a petrol shop at Issa Chowk, Sajada Road, in Pasrur tehsil on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Two people received burns when a fire broke out in a petrol shop at Issa Chowk, Sajada Road, in Pasrur tehsil on Thursday.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the site and extinguished the fire. The Rescue 1122shifted 45-year-old Irfan and 33-year-old Asghar to a hospital.

