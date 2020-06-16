UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrol Supply Continue In Takht Bhai: AAC Takh Bhai

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:36 PM

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bai Qaiser Khan Tuesday inquired about the presence and price of petrol at petrol pumps in Shergarh and Lundkhor Bazaar while instructing the manager not to sell petrol in bottles and canisters

Additional Assistant Commissioner Qaiser Khan fined 5 persons for violating Government precautionary measures against shops in view of coronavirus while issuing necessary instructions to shopkeepers to follow the SOPs and in case of violation the shops would be sealed without any delay.

Additional AC also check passenger coaches at various points and inspected the following of the SOPs implementation in the vehicles. He also charged some of the passenger vehicles with the help of traffic police for not following the SOPs.

