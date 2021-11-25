UrduPoint.com

Petrol Supply Restored In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:56 PM

Petrol supply restored in khanewal

District administration has restored petrol supply at different locations of the district in order to discourage strike by petrol pump association here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has restored petrol supply at different locations of the district in order to discourage strike by petrol pump association here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail conducted raids at various locations of the districts to check supply of petrol at pumps after strike call by petrol pump association.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar said that district administration striving hard to ensure supply of petrol in order to discourage strike call and to facilitate people, adding, petrol supply was continued at all four Tehsils of the district.

Related Topics

Petrol All

Recent Stories

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

1 minute ago
 US Makes Attempts to Disrupt Beijing Olympic Games ..

US Makes Attempts to Disrupt Beijing Olympic Games - Russian Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Life of Holy Prophet PBUH complete guidance for hu ..

Life of Holy Prophet PBUH complete guidance for humanity:Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Sh ..

1 minute ago
 ERC intensifies relief operations in Ethiopia

ERC intensifies relief operations in Ethiopia

12 minutes ago
 India 258-4 at stumps on day one of New Zealand Te ..

India 258-4 at stumps on day one of New Zealand Test

4 minutes ago
 Golf: Catlin leads as Asian Tour tees off after Co ..

Golf: Catlin leads as Asian Tour tees off after Covid break

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.