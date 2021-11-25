Petrol supply restored in khanewal

District administration has restored petrol supply at different locations of the district in order to discourage strike by petrol pump association here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has restored petrol supply at different locations of the district in order to discourage strike by petrol pump association here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail conducted raids at various locations of the districts to check supply of petrol at pumps after strike call by petrol pump association.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar said that district administration striving hard to ensure supply of petrol in order to discourage strike call and to facilitate people, adding, petrol supply was continued at all four Tehsils of the district.