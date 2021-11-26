Petroleum dealers association has called off strike: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday while sharing three good news on his social media account twitter handle, informed that the petroleum dealers association had called off their countrywide strike.

He said Saudi Arabia had announced direct flights from Pakistan.

He further said all codal formalities had been completed with Saudi Arabia in transferring $3 billion adding the funds to be met to Pakistan this week.