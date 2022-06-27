UrduPoint.com

Petroleum Dealers Body Seeks More Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 09:30 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Petroleum Dealers Association Bahawalpur chapter has demanded of the government to increase their commission and margin of profit in the view of price hike.

According to a press release issued here, Bahawalpur Petroleum Dealers Association President Muhammad Yaseen said that owners of gasoline stations had been facing issues including increased electricity bills, taxes, old age benefit social security payments and others.

He said that after current surge in petroleum prices, commission and profit of owners of gasoline stations had been decreased. He requested the government to increase margin of profit of gasoline stations.

