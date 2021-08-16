UrduPoint.com

Petroleum Division Awards Five New E&P Blocks To OGDCL

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Petroleum Division awards five new E&P blocks to OGDCL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Petroleum Division on Monday awarded five new Exploration and Production (E&P) blocks to Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) in line with the government strategy to step up oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas across the country.

The signing ceremony, witnessed by Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division), was held to execute Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) over Block No.3372-26 (Hazro), Block No. 2972-7 (Vehari), Block No. 2972-8 (Sutlej), Block No.2668-23 (Khewari East) and Block No.3471-1 (Nowshera), a news release said.

Secretary Petroleum Dr Arshad Mahmood and Director General (Petroleum Concessions) signed the PCAs and ELs on behalf of the government, while OGDCL's Managing Director Shahid Saleem Khan represented his company.

The Energy Minister said the accelerated efforts would bear fruit for the country in the form of additional hydrocarbon reserves during the next few years.

Hammad Azhar expressed confidence that the execution of the ELs and PCAs would not only enhance investment in the petroleum sector but also contribute to bridging the energy demand and supply gap.

As per the details, Hazro Block covering an area of 653.74 square-kilometre (sq. km) is located in the district of Attock, Swabi, Haripur, Vehari Block consisted of an area of 2487.

28 sq. km is located in the district of Bahawalpur, Vehari and Lodhran, Sutlej Block spanned over an area of 2312.56 sq. km is located in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Vehari and Khanewal, Khewari East covering an area of 1451.53 sq. km. is located in Khairpur district, while Nowshera Block covering an area of 1711.06 sq. km is located in Charsada, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera.

"Minimum firm work commitment for these blocks is US $ 13.32 Million for the period of three years. Under the PCAs and ELs, the E&P companies are obligated to spend a minimum of $30,000 per annum in each block on social welfare schemes. The annual social welfare obligation in respect of the awarded five blocks is $ 150,000.

The OGDCL is a Public Limited Company engaged in E&P activities in the country for the last five decades. It holds the largest share of oil 41 per cent and gas 36 per cent of the total reserves in the country.

The company's percentage share of total oil & gas production in Pakistan is 47 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

OGDCL is the operator of 46 exploration licences and working interest owner in seven other exploration blocks operated by various E & P companies.

OGDCL is currently producing 36,058 barrels of oil per day and 1,023 million cubic feet per day of gas, 778 Metric Ton (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 51 MT of Sulphur per day.

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Company Oil Mardan Bahawalpur Nowshera Bahawalnagar Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Khairpur Haripur Swabi Attock Hazro Gas Government Share Million P

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

5 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

16 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

18 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

20 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

20 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.