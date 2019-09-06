Petroleum Division commemorates Defence day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Petroleum Division of Energy Ministry on Friday held a flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate 54th Defence day.

Secretary Petroleum Division, Mian Asad Hayauddin raised the Pakistani flag here, a press release said.

Hayauddin expressed his solidarity with Kashmiri people and affirmed his unwavering support for their right to self determination.

Officials and other staff of Petroleum Division was also present on the occasion.