Petroleum Division condemns malicious campaign against SSGC chairperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Petroleum Division on Thursday condemned the malicious campaign circulating on electronic, print, and social media against Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), its chairperson, and its board of Directors.

SSGC Chairperson Dr. Shamshad Akhter, along with the Board members, had successfully led the organization since her initial appointment in 2019, said a news release.

The Petroleum Division said, "Under her (Dr Shamshad's) visionary leadership, SSGC has achieved significant milestones in areas such as technology upgradation, improvement of business operations, human resources, policy formulation, discipline, risk management, and a notable reduction of Unaccounted-for Gas (UFG).

The Chairperson and Board members work collaboratively, making decisions based on collective wisdom and consensus.

The Board has made significant contributions to budgetary systems, audits, finances, and UFG strategies. The UFG in Sindh province has decreased from 15% to 7%, reflecting the effective approach of the management and the SSGC Board, especially the Chairperson.

The Board has been actively involved in policy and strategic decision-making, delegating implementation to the management team.

Since its formation, the Board has been steadfast in pursuing an agenda of HR and institutional reforms, recognizing their critical role in transforming SSGC.

Efforts are underway to institutionalize high-quality performance assessment and results-based accountability to meet stakeholder expectations. A new Employment Handbook, developed under the oversight of the Board, has been approved and is under implementation.

In recognition of her professional dedication, the government has nominated Dr. Shamshad Akhter for another tenure as Chairperson of the Board of Directors, with elections to be held. The Petroleum Division fully supports and trusts SSGC, its Board, and Dr. Shamshad Akhter in all legal, governance, and financial matters.

Negative reporting, particularly as a public sector listed company, impacts the confidence of private shareholders and dedicated employees of SSGC.

The ministry urges the media to report on such matters with a positive perspective, considering the substantial achievements under Dr. Shamshad Akhter's leadership and the collective efforts contributing to the growth of the energy sector in Pakistan.