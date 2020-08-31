Petroleum Division and its attached departments have so far contributed around Rs186 million to the prime minister's relief fund to mitigate financial sufferings of the coronavirus (COVID-19) affected people and for taking precautionary measures to contain the deadly virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):Petroleum Division and its attached departments have so far contributed around Rs186 million to the prime minister's relief fund to mitigate financial sufferings of the coronavirus (COVID-19) affected people and for taking precautionary measures to contain the deadly virus.

The OGDCL, PMDC, SNGPL, SSGC, PPL and PSO significantly contributed to the relief fund, according to a recent data provided by the Petroleum Division.

All employees of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) have donated their two-day salary, which stood at around Rs5 million, in the fund to help needy.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allocated Rs38 million for relief activities across the country, out of which Rs19 million were meant for the prime minister's relief fund and Rs19 million for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to procure medical supplies.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) contributed Rs30 million for the COVID-19 relief efforts.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) deposited an amount of Rs53 million in the fund, and converted its I-9 hostel building into a quarantine center and handed over to Islamabad district administration.

The company also announced provision of medicines, 50 personal protection equipment kits for medical staff, food items and a ventilator-equipped ambulance.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has released a handout of Rs10 million for four districts of Sindh with the spirit of cash-support for procurement of necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has extended support of Rs50 million in the prime minister's relief fund to support the needy.

Both gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGC, has undertaken immediate measures to facilitate the people during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding E-kachehries and introducing online Billing Apps.

Petroleum Division ensured supply and availability of gas and fuel across the country during the challenging time of the pandemic.

