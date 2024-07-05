Petroleum Division, OGRA Advise OMCs To Keep Petrol Pumps Open
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Petroleum Division and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) have advised all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure adequate supplies of petroleum products at petrol pumps and to keep them open.
In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, the Petroleum Division and OGRA said that there is sufficient availability of petroleum products throughout the country.
