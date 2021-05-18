Petroleum Division organizes a ceremony to say farewell to its Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Officers and staff of Petroleum Division on Tuesday held a simple ceremony to say farewell to Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayaud Din.

Asad Hayaud Din has served the Division for three years as Secretary and for one year in capacity of Additional Secretary at Petroleum Division, said a press release.

The Division thanked and appreciated the Secretary for his contribution and commitment in providing guidance and stewardship to pursue the positive progress on UFG Reduction, construction of cross national/ local gas pipelines & Exploration and Production activities, reformation/restructuring of companies' boards and appointments of MDs of SOEs under Petroleum Division.

Mian Asad Hayaud Din thanked the junior colleagues and staff for their support during his stay at Petroleum Division.

He said that learning process should always continue, at every stage of life and appreciated the great variety of roles and opportunities that he have had over the years.

He also lauded his team at Petroleum Division for working with determination, enthusiasm and professionally to meet key performance indicators.

In this occasion, Petroleum Division also bade farewell to Nadeem Irshad Kiyani who has served in the Division for eight months as Additional Secretary and Special Secretary.