UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petroleum Division Organizes A Ceremony To Say Farewell To Its Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:13 PM

Petroleum Division organizes a ceremony to say farewell to its Secretary

Officers and staff of Petroleum Division on Tuesday held a simple ceremony to say farewell to Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayaud Din

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Officers and staff of Petroleum Division on Tuesday held a simple ceremony to say farewell to Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayaud Din.

Asad Hayaud Din has served the Division for three years as Secretary and for one year in capacity of Additional Secretary at Petroleum Division, said a press release.

The Division thanked and appreciated the Secretary for his contribution and commitment in providing guidance and stewardship to pursue the positive progress on UFG Reduction, construction of cross national/ local gas pipelines & Exploration and Production activities, reformation/restructuring of companies' boards and appointments of MDs of SOEs under Petroleum Division.

Mian Asad Hayaud Din thanked the junior colleagues and staff for their support during his stay at Petroleum Division.

He said that learning process should always continue, at every stage of life and appreciated the great variety of roles and opportunities that he have had over the years.

He also lauded his team at Petroleum Division for working with determination, enthusiasm and professionally to meet key performance indicators.

In this occasion, Petroleum Division also bade farewell to Nadeem Irshad Kiyani who has served in the Division for eight months as Additional Secretary and Special Secretary.

Related Topics

Progress Bade Gas

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

32 minutes ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

32 minutes ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

32 minutes ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

32 minutes ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

47 minutes ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.