Petroleum Division resolves 135,308 complaints received at Pakistan Citizen Portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) and its attached departments have so far resolved around 135,308 complaints, out of 140,082 received at the Pakistan Citizens Portal.

"The complaints were resolved without any delay, and complaint resolution rate stood at 97 percent with absolute satisfaction of complainants," the PD said in a news release on Tuesday.

The portal management placed recently PD in a list of top 10 public organizations/Divisions, who resolved maximum number of complaints registered with their organizations.

The PD has also refurbished the mechanism of the public complaint resolution especially for gas sector amidst challenging time of the coronavirus pandemic through e-kutcheris and online services which are regularly being organized by both gas utilities, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company.

"Petroleum Division is vigorously pursuing its national role to ensure sustainable supply of oil and gas for economic development and growth of energy sector in Pakistan," it added.