Petroleum Division Seeks KP Govt.'s Assistance Against Unlawful Protest At Tal Block

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Petroleum Division seeks KP govt.'s assistance against unlawful protest at Tal Block

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) on Monday sought the assistance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in stopping the unlawful protest at Tal Block of Kohat district, being attempted by some elements to disturb oil and gas supply from exploration sites there.

Taking notice of the attempt to mobilize agitation and protest, the Petroleum Division drew attention of the KP government and "requested for action to ensure no untoward activity takes place which can stall the continued supply of oil and gas from the site areas," a spokesperson said in a press statement.

"Holding of protest within 2 km of a Category 1A Key Point installation is against the law," he added.

The spokesperson said, the Secretary Petroleum, in his letter to Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had requested to pass necessary directives to the departments concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply and transportation of gas and oil from Tal Block.

"The Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, values the international investment in Exploration & Production sector in Pakistan and is closely monitoring the situation and such rabble will not be tolerated at any cost."The spokesperson said the PD had allocated sufficient funds for establishing a distribution system and provision of gas to local population in addition to facilitating infrastructure development there.

