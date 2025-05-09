Petroleum Minister Assures Support To Oil And Gas Companies
May 09, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday appreciated the important role of the Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Companies Association (PPEPCA) in the energy sector and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting a business-friendly environment.
He shared these views during a meeting with a PPEPCA delegation led by Chairman Taha Ali Temini, who is also the Country Manager of KUFPEC. The meeting focused on the main opportunities and challenges facing Pakistan’s oil and gas industry.
The minister said that oil and gas exploration was a key part of the national economy and the government aimed to reduce reliance on imports in this sector.
The PPEPCA, which represents major exploration and production companies in Pakistan, highlighted its contribution to strengthening the country’s energy supply and generating significant revenue for the government.
The Association also pointed out several operational issues affecting their activities.
Ali Pervaiz Malik assured the delegation that the government would fully support efforts to resolve these issues and emphasized working together to ensure long-term growth in the petroleum sector.
The PPEPCA members welcomed the minister’s support and showed confidence in the government's efforts to boost exploration, attract investment, and promote economic development.
The meeting ended with a joint commitment to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors for the sustainable development of Pakistan’s petroleum industry.
The delegation included Andrzej Kaczorowski, MD of the Polish Oil and Gas Company; Faheem Haider, MD of Mari Energies, Zaheer Alam, President of United Energy Pakistan, Kamran Ahmed, CEO of Orient Petroleum Inc. and Kamran Ajmal Mian, CEO of Prime Pakistan, among others.
