Open Menu

Petroleum Minister Visits SNGPL Head-office, Reviews Company’s Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Petroleum Minister visits SNGPL head-office, reviews company’s operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, accompanied by Secretary Petroleum Division Momin Agha, visited the Head Office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), here on Monday.

Upon arrival, the dignitaries were received by SNGPL Managing Director Amer Tufail, who presented a detailed briefing on the company’s operations, current challenges, and future strategies.

During the visit, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik held in-depth discussions with the senior management of SNGPL regarding critical issues facing the company and the broader petroleum sector. He underscored the government’s firm commitment to ensuring an efficient and uninterrupted gas supply to the public, terming it a top priority.

The petroleum minister emphasized the urgent need to introduce innovation within the system to enhance the gas supply chain and rectify weaknesses in the distribution network. A number of strategic measures to address supply chain challenges were also deliberated upon.

Ali Pervaiz Malik instructed the management to carry out their responsibilities with utmost dedication, integrity, and transparency. He assured the company of the Petroleum Division’s full support in addressing operational hurdles and implementing necessary reforms.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan