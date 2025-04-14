Petroleum Minister visits SNGPL head-office, reviews company’s operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, accompanied by Secretary Petroleum Division Momin Agha, visited the Head Office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), here on Monday.

Upon arrival, the dignitaries were received by SNGPL Managing Director Amer Tufail, who presented a detailed briefing on the company’s operations, current challenges, and future strategies.

During the visit, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik held in-depth discussions with the senior management of SNGPL regarding critical issues facing the company and the broader petroleum sector. He underscored the government’s firm commitment to ensuring an efficient and uninterrupted gas supply to the public, terming it a top priority.

The petroleum minister emphasized the urgent need to introduce innovation within the system to enhance the gas supply chain and rectify weaknesses in the distribution network. A number of strategic measures to address supply chain challenges were also deliberated upon.

Ali Pervaiz Malik instructed the management to carry out their responsibilities with utmost dedication, integrity, and transparency. He assured the company of the Petroleum Division’s full support in addressing operational hurdles and implementing necessary reforms.