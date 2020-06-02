Petroleum prices cut benefits must reach masses, Chief Minister tells authorities

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the benefits of further reduction in prices of petroleum products should reach the public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the benefits of further reduction in prices of petroleum products should reach the public.

He directed the relevant institutions and departments to take steps accordingly for reducing prices of essential items and providing relief to people through effective planning.

Usman Buzdar said that every step taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was for the public benefit, and the reduction in petroleum products prices was a gift for people.

He said the Federal government had won the hearts of people by reducing the petroleum products prices. More such steps would be taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief to the common man, he added.