UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petroleum Prices Increase Due To Hike In Int'l Oil Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Petroleum prices increase due to hike in Int'l oil market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan has said that surge in the prices of petroleum products because of the sharp increase of oil prices in the international market during last month.

In his twitter handle, the minister said, " the International prices of oil have risen sharply in the last month. The rupee has also weakened by Rs 2 to Rs 3." The calculation increase for petrol was Rs 31.58 per liter but the government has increased it by Rs 25.58 per liter.

For Diesel calculation increase was Rs 24.31 per liter but it was increased by Rs 21.31 per liter, he said.

The minister said the petrol prices in Pakistan were still the lowest in sub-continent by a wide margin.

He said on January 1, Petrol was Rs 116/L and Diesel Rs 127.26/L. Petrol was reduced by Rs 42/L and Diesel by Rs 47/L on June 1. "Now the increase in Petrol is Rs 25/L but is still Rs 17/L cheaper than in Jan. Diesel has increased by Rs 21/L but is still Rs 26/L cheaper than in Jan," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Twitter Oil January June Market Government

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

Minister expresses condolence over death of Munawa ..

7 minutes ago

Texas Closes Bars, Similar Establishments Amid Spi ..

7 minutes ago

Suspect Shot by Scottish Police Dies, 6 Other Peop ..

7 minutes ago

Georgian Prime Minister Lauds 'Critically Importan ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.