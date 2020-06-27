(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan has said that surge in the prices of petroleum products because of the sharp increase of oil prices in the international market during last month.

In his twitter handle, the minister said, " the International prices of oil have risen sharply in the last month. The rupee has also weakened by Rs 2 to Rs 3." The calculation increase for petrol was Rs 31.58 per liter but the government has increased it by Rs 25.58 per liter.

For Diesel calculation increase was Rs 24.31 per liter but it was increased by Rs 21.31 per liter, he said.

The minister said the petrol prices in Pakistan were still the lowest in sub-continent by a wide margin.

He said on January 1, Petrol was Rs 116/L and Diesel Rs 127.26/L. Petrol was reduced by Rs 42/L and Diesel by Rs 47/L on June 1. "Now the increase in Petrol is Rs 25/L but is still Rs 17/L cheaper than in Jan. Diesel has increased by Rs 21/L but is still Rs 26/L cheaper than in Jan," he said.